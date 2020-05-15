Prison Inspector Accused Of Drug Possession

A PRISON inspector faced court on Friday accused of possession of dangerous drugs.

Kevan Seymour, 47, was arraigned alongside Phillip Smith, 19, and Suzette Wright-Smith, 47, accused of possession of dangerous drugs worth $1,950. The suspected drugs were reportedly Indian hemp.

All pleaded not guilty to being found with the drugs on May 15.

Chief magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt said it was not in her jurisdiction to grant bail, so the accused have to apply to the Supreme Court.