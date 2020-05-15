Restaurant Owners Eye Social Distance Strategy

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

Restaurant and bar owners are already plotting how their establishments can re-open in compliance with COVID-19 health and safety protocols despite some suffering revenue declines of up to 95 percent.

Peter Maury, owner of the Green Parrot and Margaritaville restaurants, told Tribune Business he is hoping the sector can fully re-open by June 1. “The rest of the world has already done so, in South Florida and particularly in Sweden,” he added. “What we have done is we have taken out half of the tables and took out the bar, and we put in measures that protect customers from other customers.

“How are you going to fill the restaurant if it is not a safe environment to come? Of course you are going to have some people who don’t care, but you have to have a space for people who do care and want to come to a place that is safe.”

Mr Maury said the tables at his businesses have been separated by ten feet, and he has no plans to re-open bar areas right away even when the government eventually gives permission for the sector to resume trading.

“Give us some guidelines that we can open up under,” he urged. “Someone said June 1, and I think that is a good time. Some of the restaurants can be ready. It is difficult because no one wants to make any mistakes.

“I’m probably at five percent of what we normally make when we are fully open, and we are doing mobile assistance and curb side pick-up. We’re using Kraven, and Kraven does it for everybody. You can go on Kraven and order from everybody. But we do have our own delivery, and we have put some of our staff to work on the delivery so they can make a few extra dollars.

“I have a lot of space outdoors that people can sit to and dine without having to come indoors, so I don’t see why some of the restaurants can’t be reopened. If regular cleaning staff at the hospital can keep the hospital clean and COVID-19 free, then smaller restaurant and bar owners like myself can surely take precautions and clean up after ourselves.”

Bahamian restaurants are currently permitted to offer delivery, curb side pick-up (phone in and electronic orders) and drive-through services, but cannot allow persons inside their establishments under the government’s Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Orders.

Delvonne Ferguson, general manger of 112 Restaurant and Bar, said: “I think we should follow whatever guidelines the United States have going on, and whatever provisions they have to clearing everything up. We have curb side and delivery. I have my own cars, and we have another company that calls in orders and they will come and pick up.

“We are down some 60 percent of sales this year. I can sustain this for two months, but I had to drop staff and am down to only three staff members. I can sustain for another two months if need be with just curb side and delivery.”

Michael Carey, owner of Conch Hill restaurant and bar, added: “We are just doing the drive through now. It is slower than usual but we have to keep it going. I think I can sustain this for another two months, even though I am down 70 percent of sales. We don’t sell the drinks, because our people are normally come inside. They don’t allow people to come inside so we don’t sell the drinks and are just serving the food. I’m trying to survive.”

Rhainne Green, Club Enve’s general manager, said: “I mean, it isn’t bad right now because we are doing takeout service. We have a window at the front so people can call and place and order,. Some people can actually drive here and place an order, but you can call and pick up your order. We don’t do delivery service but it has been 80 percent good for us.”

Ms Green said she was split over remaining under the government’s current restrictions for another two months, and said: “If we can sustain being locked down like this for another two months, 50 percent of me says ‘no’, because I actually miss interacting with guests that come in, so that is my reason for saying no.

“As for the 50 percent saying ‘yes’, it is because we still have business and it isn’t all that bad. Even with us being closed right now versus us being open before, we still were having a good service for people ordering food, so it really isn’t a problem at this time. But for me, 50 percent is ‘no’ because I miss the interacting with different people.”

Ms Green estimates her sales are down by between 20 percent to 30 percent compared to normal levels.