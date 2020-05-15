Woman Killed In Traffic Accident Named

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE woman fatally injured in a traffic accident in Grand Bahama this week has been identified as 77-year-old Ednamae Emmanuel, of Barnette Avenue, Holmes Rock.

The accident occurred on Tuesday shortly after 5pm on Queen’s Highway and Holmes Rock Avenue, involving a red Honda coupe, a purple Acura XS, and a grey Pontiac.

According to reports, Ms Emmanuel was driving a Pontiac west on Queen’s Highway and was turning onto Holmes Rock Avenue when a collision occurred. The other two vehicles were traveling east on Queen’s Highway.

The male driver of the purple Acura was taken to the Rand Memorial Hospital by private vehicle. He is listed in serious, but stable condition. The driver of the red Honda was not injured.

Police are continuing their investigations into the accident.