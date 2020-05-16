Son Of Former Mp Neko Grant Dies

Neko Grant Jr, 43, the only son of former Free National Movement MP and cabinet minister Neko Grant, has died.

Tributes poured in for the artichect, known as a Los Angeles Laker fan.

The Grand Bahama Free National Women’s Association issued a statement, saying: “The Grand Bahama FNM Women’s Association and President Katherine ‘Kathy’ Baillou-Munnings and family extend our condolences, prayers and enduring tributes and respect to C Neko Grant and Mrs Barbara Grant, (his parents) and Mrs Renata Grant, the loving wife of our beloved late colleague and friend C Neko Grant Jr.

“C Neko Grant Jr was a professional architect and engineer. He was a promising and great Grand Bahamian professional who will be missed. We pray that the love of God surrounds his family. May his beautiful soul rest in peace.”

Opposition Leader Philip ‘Brave’ Davis offered the condolences of the Progressive Liberal Party, saying: “The leadership extends sincere condolences to Mr Neko Grant Sr and Mrs Grant on the sudden passing of their son, Neko Grant Jr of Freeport, Grand Bahama. We are extremely saddened by this news. The family is in our prayers.”

Mr Grant is survived by his wife Renata, his children and his parents, Neko and Barbara Grant, and other relatives

Mr Grant Sr was first elected as the MP for Lucaya on August 19, 1992 when the FNM was first elected to office. He was re-elected in March 1997, in May 2002, May 2007 and again in May 2012 for the newly created constituency of Central Grand Bahama.

During his political career, Mr Grant served as chairman of the Grand Bahama Housing Commission from 1992-1997 and as chairman of the Bahamas Mortgage Corporation from 2000-2002.

Following the election in 2007, Mr Grant was appointed minister of tourism and aviation for one year. In July 2008, he was appointed minister of public works and transport.

The constituency office for Neko Grant’s former seat as an MP, Central Grand Bahama, issued a statement saying: “Condolence is extended to you and Barbara and the grandchildren on the passing of your son Neko Jr from the Member of Parliament, Iram Lewis, Chairman Marco Carey and the executive and members of the Central Grand Bahama Constituency Association. Our prayers and thoughts are with you in your hour of bereavement and we stand with as you go through this difficult period.”