Joseph Named Most Valuable Track And Field Team Member

By RENALDO DORSETT

Tribune Sports Reporter

rdorsett@tribunemedia.net

TRAVIS Joseph’s stellar freshman season was recognised by his Valley City State Vikings when the programme announced its postseason awards.

Joseph was named the Most Valuable Team Member from men’s track and field for a record-setting indoor season in the NAIA, highlighted by a high jump national championship title.

Joseph leapt 2.10m at the NAIA Nationals in Brookings, South Dakota, to win just the fourth national championship in Vikings programme history. He passed two heights and missed his first two attempts at 2.07m before the meet-winning clearance.

“I couldn’t be more proud or excited for Travis,” Vikings head coach Laquone Robinson told the school’s athletic website.

“The last few months have brought plenty of challenges for him, including a big move and a new college. He has faced a great deal of adversity off the track and today was no different.

“He cleared his first jump and had to wait over 90 minutes to clear his next jump. That’s a long time to stay physically prepared, but even more of a challenge to stay mentally focused.

“I am proud and honoured to celebrate his accomplishments with him. I look forward to seeing the achievement and success to come in his future.”

Joseph was one of several Bahamians to earn NAIA All-America honours, including Antonishka Deveaux of Indiana Tech (4x400) and Coshan Campbell of Wayland Baptist (4x800, DMR, 600m).