Relief As Hunting Trip Trio Found

By EARYEL BOWLEG

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE FAMILIES of three North Andros residents can breathe a sigh of relief after they were found almost two days after getting lost on a hunting trip.

Police said Theo Saunders, 35, William Mackey, 14 and Farren Storr, 18, were found and safely rescued in the area of Love Creek, Andros. Law officement credited the efforts by officers on the island and members of the community for saving the trio and added they were in good health.

The Tribune understands that sometime around 9am on Saturday, Andros police received a report of missing people. A complainant said sometime around 9am on Friday, the three males went on their trip in the area of South Mastic, Andros and had not returned.

Superintendent James Moss informed The Tribune that a search was conducted in Twin Lakes’ waterway area.

“I can tell you that we have air and fleet patrol being conducted….. So they’re not certain exactly where they are and so we are searching pretty much most of the area where we believed they left from in the Central Andros area and so we are making a check of all the waterway,” he said.

AUTEC’s Naval Base was assisting and did a flyby on Saturday covering some 30 miles from the Twin Lakes area to their base, according to Superintendent Moss.

Mr Saunders was the first person to be located yesterday afternoon. It is reported by a source close to his family that he made a call saying he was by a house in Sunset Fresh Creek, Andros where his relatives were able to get him.

Busy looking for the other two at the time was Jetlyn Newton - Mr Storr’s mother.

She said: “The person that took them hunting with the truck was on the side of the road waiting on the truck on them and they never came back out. So we started the search from Friday night and we are still on the search now….I’ve not even getting word. I’ve spoken to one of the fellas what was missing…. He come out and left the other two fellas who couldn’t keep up with him. So we are going there now to go see what we can do to go back, search and rescue to find the other two.”

By yesterday afternoon, the other two hunters were found.