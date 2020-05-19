No New Confirmed Covid-19 Cases For Sixth Consecutive Day

The Ministry of Health is reporting that there are no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the sixth consecutive day.
The total number of confirmed cases still stands at 96, with 42 of those recovered. There have been 1,838 tests completed.
The Ministry of Health is reporting that there are no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the sixth consecutive day.
The total number of confirmed cases still stands at 96, with 42 of those recovered. There have been 1,838 tests completed.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID