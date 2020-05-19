Commodore Handed New Role At Ministry

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

AFTER months of speculation surrounding the future of Commodore Tellis Bethel, Minister of National Security Marvin Dames confirmed yesterday the senior officer will be transferred to the Ministry of National Security, adopting a new role that “will fit right into his skill set”.

However, the minister did not say yesterday what those duties will exactly entail, only telling reporters that information will be made available “in due time”.

Speaking ahead of a Cabinet meeting, the Mount Moriah MP said: “He will be moving over into the Ministry of National Security. We will be happy to have him there. They have a lot of work for him to do there and we’re quite certain that he will bring a tremendous amount of knowledge and expertise to the job that we have for him.

“He will have a senior level position and it will fit right into his skill set.”

This comes after officials announced on Monday that Acting RBDF Commander Raymond King will formally take over the command of the defence force tomorrow.

Last October, the commodore was placed on vacation leave along with several senior law enforcement officers as a part of a move by the Minnis administration to prevent officers from accumulating so much vacation leave that they have to be paid substantial sums of money when they retire.

Some of those officers have since retired, while three others have returned from vacation leave but have been transferred to other government agencies.

Asked yesterday what took officials so long to reveal their plans for the commodore’s future, the minister replied: “…When you’re dealing with persons retiring or demitting office, I’m of the view that that is not something that you conduct in the press. You can’t conduct the affairs of another in the press.

“I don’t think that that’s a responsible thing to do and I don’t think that that’s the right thing to do so the question about why it has taken so long — I don’t understand. How long is it supposed to take? That would be my question.”

Noting that he’s had several conversations with the commodore over the matter, Mr Dames added: “The fact that we’re welcoming him now into the Ministry of National Security is a clear demonstration that we do have a relationship and he’s agreed and has accepted to move over.”

Mr Dames said he was grateful for the commodore’s services during his time in command and was confident that he will serve well in his new role.

He also insisted that the new appointment was not a demotion.

“It’s not a demotion,” he said. “This is how organisations grow. Leaders come in and they empower those under them, and they prepare those under them to lead and when they would’ve reached that point, they move on and handle the reigns.

“…I mean no one is in a position for a lifetime. You know, any successful organisation must take on succession planning, career development.”

He continued: “… (And) to suggest that there is something sinister at play is wrong. It’s not correct. You know we have a responsibility to ensure that you know, we prepare the next generation of leaders to take over so that they can move these agencies and organizations to the next level.”

The change of command ceremony is expected to take place tomorrow, where Commodore Bethel will formally bid farewell to the men and women who served under his command.

Asked when Mr Bethel will be transferred to his new post, Mr Dames replied: “Almost immediately.”

Attempts were made yesterday to contact Commodore Bethel on his new role, but were unsuccessful up to press time.