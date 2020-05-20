Fined For Refusing To Give Name

By FARRAH JOHNSON

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A 22-year-old man was fined $100 yesterday after refusing to give his name and address to an officer when he was stopped for a traffic violation last week.

Brent Taylor appeared before Magistrate Sandradee Gardiner charged with failing to give his name and address to Constable 3959 Rahming on May 12.

Prosecutor Claudette McKenzie told the court around 2.20pm that day, officers on mobile patrol observed a grey Honda Accord driving on Baillou Hill Road with no licence plate on the front of the vehicle. When the officers stopped the vehicle, they questioned the driver who refused to answer. As a result, he was taken to a nearby station where he finally identified himself as Brent Taylor. During an interview with police, he admitted to the offence but said he only “went quiet” because when the officers stopped him he was scared.

During the arraignment, Magistrate Gardiner told the accused he should understand that when he is approached by the police, they have a job to do. She also said Taylor has a responsibility to be respectful and said he should seek to build a good relationship with officers and try to be cooperative.

After sentencing Taylor, Magistrate Gardiner warned him if he failed to pay the fine he would spend three days at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services. She also told them she hoped this would be his “only brush with the law”.