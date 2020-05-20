Returnees Must Pay For Flight

By RASHAD ROLLE
SANDRA Moss is angry that her son, a college student in Arkansas, has to pay Bahamasair to return to the country this week even though residents who were repatriated here during the first exercise flew on the airline free of charge.
“This is not fair,’ she said yesterday. “Don’t start something that you can’t finish. They made it seem like they’re going to bring y’all home, that you should make the arrangements and we’ll bring you. They just ain making no sense.”
Bahamasair has flights scheduled to leave from Fort Lauderdale on Thursday and Saturday, with one flight going directly to New Providence and the other stopping first in Grand Bahama to disembark some passengers before heading to New Providence with the remaining passengers. The cost of fare is $150, though customers can use an existing ticket if they have one.
Tommy Turnquest, chairman of Bahamasair, confirmed yesterday that the “government paid for everyone to come home” during the first pair of repatriation exercises earlier this month.
Most of the 183 people who returned to the country at the time had already been in Florida but Ms Moss’ son is among residents who have to take connecting flights to get to Fort Lauderdale, increasing his expenses. The government covered the cost of tests for returnees connected to the first two flights but it is not clear if that benefit will be provided again.
“These are students,” said Ms Moss, who used an alias for this article. “Even if they were students with a little job or something, that job has been stopped now for months and they don’t have any entitlements in the States, no social security or otherwise to help them. They been over there for months now and everything shut down. The parents over here probably already lose their jobs and may not be able to send a ticket for them to come home. I’m a nurse, I have a job. I had to send basically last month my whole salary to my son because he has to pay rent, he has to find food and this is his graduation year, so basically the remainder of his fees had to be paid.”
Her 24-year-old son, an electrical engineering student at the University of Arkansas, told The Tribune it will cost $348 for him to get a flight from that state to Atlanta and $213 to get from Atlanta to Florida.
One reason he stayed in Arkansas, he said, is that 2020 is his graduation year and he had to remain in contact with a professor who will sponsor his graduate school education.
“This a lot of money for him to be coming home and when he gets to Florida he shouldn’t have to pay to come on Bahamasair,” Ms Moss said. “They repatriate the illegal immigrants for free so why can’t you bring your own people home, and not just people, but students for free?”
Ms Moss said she tried to get her son on one the first two flights that left Fort Lauderdale earlier this month but had no luck because officials in consulate offices did not answer phones or respond to messages.
“Initially we assumed the Bahamasair flight would be free because their first flight was free,” she said. “We just find out now he has to pay.”
The Minnis administration has grappled before with deciding to pay for people to return to the country because such decisions can create the impression people are entitled to a free trip.
In March, before the borders were shut, Education Minister Jeff Lloyd told this newspaper the government chartered a plane to Jamaica to bring 61 students studying around the region. However, he said the students will have to reimburse the government for the flight and he warned that the policy of sending flights for students overseas would be reviewed because it could not be a benefit citizens come to expect.
Progressive Liberal Party chairman Fred Mitchell criticised the uneven policy yesterday. “On the face of it, it seems like a double standard,” he said. “The British, when it sent their flight in to pick up its citizens, they announced the charge would be five hundred pounds so people had to pay for their return home. Once you start by saying we are going to get you back home, that creates an expectation that you are going to do just that and that there isn’t a cost associated with it.
“If this is the case that they’re charging people for these flights, one simple mechanism might be to allow the commercial airlines from the United States which I understand are coming in to pick up US citizens, let them be allowed to bring Bahamian citizens by using the same procedures as Bahamasair because it may be cheaper for the people to use them than taking on all the additional charges that we are hearing about.”
moncurcool 3 hours, 32 minutes ago
We have gotten so use in the Bahamas to believing that the government is our Saviour so everything should be free. But then when taxes go up we complained. We cannot have it both ways. Somebody has to pay for all the stuff. If I was the son I would stay put and just go to graduate school. What come back here for? Honestly, government should have charged the first group from Ft. Lauderdale, just as they were doing all along.
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 10 minutes ago
When the govt causes the problem it's their responsibility to fix it at their cost. Can you imagine having a ticket for a flight home on the day they closed the airport? Or a day or 2 days later? How is that trying to get a free ride? You had a ticket. The govt with poor planning messed it up. The govt could have avoided all of this by telling citizens the airport will close in 5 days, get home. There was precedence because Trump had already done the same thing.
moncurcool 22 minutes ago
I do not dispute the fact that the PM should have given some notice before closing the borders. It would have been better.
I was not home when the PM did his press conference that Sunday and was hinting at a curfew was going to go in place at 9 the next morning on movements. The minute I heard it I knew it would not be long before the borders closed. That Monday morning at 5:00 am I was at the airport seeking to get fight home. Before the week was out borders were closed. I'm not saying everyone like me, but too often we like to sit back and not be proactive and then want the government to do.
Besides, the situation in this article, the grown adult (not a child now) was in school when the borders closed, and made a choice to stay because he wanted to be close to a professor who could get him a scholarship to grad school. So his coming home now is not the responsibility of the government.
pileit 3 hours, 2 minutes ago
Entitled people looking across the yard at what the neighbor got. If you have a better way of getting your kid home, do so, otherwise pay the damn $150.
Clamshell 2 hours, 37 minutes ago
Not to mention that the Tribune allowed this woman to hide behind an “alias” throughout the article. An “alias”? Who does that? If you believe in what you’re saying, you put your name to it.
stislez 8 minutes ago
Y so people cud look her up on facebook an torment her life.............yinna done talkin ish na!
The_Oracle 2 hours, 36 minutes ago
That which is free is always in short supply.
Clamshell 2 hours, 29 minutes ago
... except for “opinions,” of course ... 😎
stillwaters 2 hours, 21 minutes ago
Good one!!!!!!!
stillwaters 2 hours, 34 minutes ago
This nurse is even now getting a salary......and STILL complaining......she might want to speak with some unemployed people and then ......maybe.....count her damn blessings
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 6 minutes ago
She can complain. Her son is stranded and she has to pay an unplanned 500 plus for tickets and another 200 for a test before her son can get home. Every minute he's over there is more money out of the meager salary shes currently receiving. And he would have had a return ticket. You can't go to school on a one way ticket.
buddah17 1 hour, 46 minutes ago
Boy... Looking at the comments one can surmise: Bahamians one HARD set a' people!
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 15 minutes ago
"They made it seem like they’re going to bring y’all home, that you should make the arrangements and we’ll bring you. They just ain making no sense."
People ask for transparency but interestingly enough, the govt is always telegraphing their moves,... if we would just look. The only reason there was any talk of bringing Bahamians home was because of the heat from allowing the 6 Americans in. From that standpoint it was clear they would do just enough so talk could die down. Also, the embassy in Miami was telling stranded Bahamians that they had no idea what would happen after the first flight. When Treco Mackey show up on that flight it was clear she knew that would be the last of its kind. They probably didnt intend to run any other flights at all.
