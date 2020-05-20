Upgrade To Management System

By EARYEL BOWLEG

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

SOCIAL Services Minister Frankie Campbell said Cabinet has approved funding for a near $700,000 information management system to track all clients and thus reduce waiting time.

Before Cabinet yesterday, the minister told the press the government has been beta testing the system and is hopeful the signing of a formal contract will happen soon.

He said: “Cabinet has just approved the funding so we’re hoping that in short order we will sign the formal contract and hopefully within another two to three weeks we will have the full use of this information management system which will allow us to track all of our clients from beginning to end which will allow us to reduce the waiting time for clients thus reducing frustration which will allow us to make better projects because we will have accurate real time data from this system.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the ministry has been working overtime providing assistance as Mr Campbell indicated there has been an increased demand and requests particularly for help with food. According to Mr Campbell, he was advised of lines in Grand Bahama. In an effort to cut down on lines, officials have been asked to relax some of the criteria for assistance.

The minister reported there were no COVID-19 cases in any of the orphanages or senior citizens homes nor the juvenile facilities under the government’s purview.