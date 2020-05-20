Wednesday Update: One New Case Of Covid-19

The Ministry of Health reported on Wednesday that there is one new confirmed case of COVID-19.
This latest case is a 50-year-old man from New Providence who is in isolation at home.
There have been 97 cases in total with 44 of those recovered.
The Ministry of Health reported on Wednesday that there is one new confirmed case of COVID-19.
This latest case is a 50-year-old man from New Providence who is in isolation at home.
There have been 97 cases in total with 44 of those recovered.
Comments
TalRussell 2 hours, 27 minutes ago
Was the House elected red coats known to be uncontrollable liars long before they officially started counting the virus's dead? Nod once for yeah, Twice for no?
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID