Wednesday Update: One New Case Of Covid-19

As of Wednesday, May 20, 2020

The Ministry of Health reported on Wednesday that there is one new confirmed case of COVID-19.

This latest case is a 50-year-old man from New Providence who is in isolation at home.

There have been 97 cases in total with 44 of those recovered.

Comments

TalRussell 2 hours, 27 minutes ago

Was the House elected red coats known to be uncontrollable liars long before they officially started counting the virus's dead? Nod once for yeah, Twice for no?

