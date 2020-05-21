23-Year-Old Admits Trying To Stab Neighbour To Death

By FARRAH JOHNSON

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A 23-year-old man yesterday admitted to threatening to stab his neighbour to death. Cedric Cooper appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney for threatening Wellington Whymns with death on May 19 and assaulting him with a knife the same day.

He pleaded guilty to both charges and was placed on probation for two years.

The prosecution told the court around 3.30pm that day, Mr Whymns was in the parking lot of a church spray painting a car when his neighbour, Cooper, approached him. He said Cooper was armed with a knife and told him to stop spraying the paint because the fumes were coming into his home.

Mr Whymns also told police Cooper was visibly upset and told him he would “juck him up and kill him”. Acting on this information, officers arrested Cooper. During an interview at a nearby station, he told officers he had told Whymns that he would stab him that day. He was subsequently cautioned and charged.

During the hearing, Cooper asked the magistrate for mercy. He also apologised for his actions and insisted he had said things he didn’t mean in the heat of the moment.

In response, Magistrate McKinney placed Cooper on two years’ probation. He warned him if he violated the conditions of his probation, he would be fined $1,500 or spend six months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.