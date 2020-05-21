Fined For Breaking Into Liquor Store

By FARRAH JOHNSON

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

AN Eleuthera man was ordered to pay a $2,500 fine or face one year in prison for breaking into a liquor store on the island last month. Deon Cummings, 34, appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney charged with one count of shop breaking after he admitted to breaking into Darron Brown’s liquor store in Greencastle, Eleuthera, in April.

According to the prosecution, on the day in question, Mr Brown went to the Rock Sound Police Station to report that his liquor store had been broken into in mid-April. He told the police he believed someone had broken into the store by prying off the door’s lock to gain entry. The prosecution said an investigation was launched which led to the arrest of Cummings who was subsequently cautioned and charged for the offence.

During the hearing, Cummings was represented by attorney Keith Seymour. He told the magistrate that his client was not in his right frame of mind and said he didn’t believe prison would be the “right form of punishment” for him. With that in mind, he asked Magistrate McKinney if Cummings could be admitted to the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre (SRC) instead of being incarcerated as treatment would give Cummings an opportunity to return to a “simple life without a record over his head” once he completes his time there.

However, Magistrate McKinney noted that the SRC was not taking anymore patients at the moment due to the COVID-19 pandemic and fined the defendant $2,500 or one year in prison.