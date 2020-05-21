0

Thursday Update: No New Covid-19 Cases

As of Thursday, May 21, 2020

The Ministry of Health reported on Thursday that there are no new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The total number of confirmed cases still stands at 97 with 44 of those recovered. There have been 1,910 tests.

