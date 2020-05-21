Thursday Update: No New Covid-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health reported on Thursday that there are no new confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The total number of confirmed cases still stands at 97 with 44 of those recovered. There have been 1,910 tests.
The Ministry of Health reported on Thursday that there are no new confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The total number of confirmed cases still stands at 97 with 44 of those recovered. There have been 1,910 tests.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID