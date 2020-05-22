Man Admits Stealing More Than $7,000

By Farah Johnson

A 20-year-old man admitted stealing more than $7,000 from his friend’s uncle.

Brandon Neymour appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney on Friday accused of stealing $7,800 from Orkell Mathiex sometime between March 31 and April 1.

He pleaded guilty and was ordered to compensate Mr Mathiex for the stolen money or be jailed for 18 months.

Prosecutor Bridgette Strapp told the court on April 1, James Johnson went to the Fox Hill Police Station to report that someone had stolen $7,800 from his uncle’s residence. Mr Johnson also told police he did not give anyone permission to move the money and requested police action. As a result, Neymour was arrested and taken to the Fox Hill Police Station. During an interview with the police there, he admitted to the offence.

When given an opportunity to speak, Neymour told the magistrate Mr Johnson had given him a key to enter his uncle’s home and had told him where to go to find the money. He also claimed that he had given half of the stolen funds to Mr Johnson.

In response, Magistrate McKinney reminded Neymour that he was an adult and did not have to steal the money if he didn’t want to. He also told the defendant that he was responsible for his own actions and gave him three months to pay Mr Mathiex back.