Man Arrested For Breach Of Curfew In Bimini

BIMINI Police have arrested a man for breach of curfew and possession of dangerous drugs on that island, which is currently under a two-week mandated COVID-19 lockdown.

Superintendent of Police Terecita Pinder reported that officers were on mobile patrol shortly after 9am on Thursday in the area of Kings Highway when they saw a man walking in the streets.

The man ran into nearby bushes on seeing officers. He was pursued and caught a short time later.

While searching the man, officers discovered a quantity of suspected marijuana in his possession. The man is expected to be charged in the court.