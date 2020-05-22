Man Charged With Damaging Windscreen With Bottle

By Farah Johnson

A 50-year-old man was charged on Friday with damaging the front windshield of a woman’s car with a bottle.

Michael Miller appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney charged with one count of damage after he admitted to damaging the front windshield of Lechee Knowles’ 2001 Lexus Jeep on May 20.

Prosecutor Bridgette Strapp told the court that at about 6.28pm on May 20, Ms Knowles went to the Wulff Road Police Station to report that a man known to her as Michael Miller or “Baldhead” intentionally damaged her car’s front windshield with a bottle. Sgt Strapp said the complainant requested police action which led to Miller's arrest. During an interview with police at a nearby station, the defendant admitted to committing the offence.

During the hearing, Miller’s attorney told the magistrate the incident was an “unfortunate situation where tempers flared”. She also said the altercation that led to the offence occurred on her client’s property and claimed that it was a “volatile situation” between Miller and Ms Knowles. Noting that Miller has a 94-year-old father at home who he takes care of, she asked Magistrate McKinney not to impose a custodial sentence.

As a result, Miller was ordered to keep the peace for one year and to compensate Ms Knowles for her damaged windshield. Still, Magistrate McKinney warned him if he failed to keep the peace he would be fined $500 or three months in prison. He also warned Miller that if he didn’t pay Ms Knowles, he would risk spending an additional six months in jail.