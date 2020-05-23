Saturday Update: Three New Cases Of Covid-19

The Ministry of Health announced on Saturday that there are three new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The new cases are:

• An eight-year-old boy from New Providence who is in isolation at home

• A 25-year-old woman of New Providence who is also in isolation at home.

• A 27-year-old man of New Providence – also in isolation at home.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 100 – with 45 of those recovered. There have been 1,955 tests.