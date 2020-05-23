Saturday Update: Three New Cases Of Covid-19

The Ministry of Health announced on Saturday that there are three new confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The new cases are:
• An eight-year-old boy from New Providence who is in isolation at home
• A 25-year-old woman of New Providence who is also in isolation at home.
• A 27-year-old man of New Providence – also in isolation at home.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 100 – with 45 of those recovered. There have been 1,955 tests.
Comments
WETHEPEOPLE 9 hours, 44 minutes ago
Is it just me or have these "active cases" been active for weeks now.
ohdrap4 9 hours, 38 minutes ago
Confirmed = 100
Active + Recovered = 44+45=89
Running from the doctors with no bracelet=11
Total = 100
Clamshell 9 hours, 10 minutes ago
8 ... 25 ... 27 ... so much for the notion that only old people are at risk.
gbgal 5 hours, 59 minutes ago
Is this the youngest patient so far? How many people are not doing as asked? We need to understand how these new cases came into being if the lockdowns have continued thus far. It is puzzling.
John 4 hours, 30 minutes ago
The claim is the employee who returned to work at Sandilands was never informed that he tested positive for the virus. And whilst the boarders remain officially sealed more may need to be done to police the illegal movement of persons into the country and across domestic boarders.
TalRussell 2 hours, 50 minutes ago
FREE port goin' be next on a list of red coats MP's goin' be run off another out Island!
There is no way in hell for the 35 House elected red coats MP's to make a return to sit back up in the PopoulacesOrdinary's House - their elitism governing ways has finally caught up - they've adopted the same PLP bad ways that cost them their governing privileges.
Who could've imagined back in 2017 the day soon arrived when a once welcomed red coats MP would be publicly humiliated by his own Abacoians likes what occurred this past Friday day - all captured on video with shouts of, look at him running from his own PopoulacesOdinary - he thinks he's too important to walk amongst his own Abacoians
There is a body of growing evidence tracking performances the 35 House elected red coats MP's that no out island constituency seat is goin' be a returning safe seat for any the 35 red coats MP's. Nod once for yeah, Twice for no?
