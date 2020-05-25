Govt Warns Gb Vendors On Direct Deposit Switch

Grand Bahama businesses and individuals who provide goods and services to the government must undergo a “verification exercise” ahead of the introduction of electronic vendor payments.

The Public Treasury, in a statement, said the switch to payment by direct deposit come July 2020 will affect payments to all individuals and businesses involved in supplying the government.

“As the Treasury streamlines its services to offer electronic payments it is mandatory for all its vendors to enroll in this exercise,” it said. “Failure to comply will result in the disruption of payment. Vendors must submit a completed direct deposit form along with their banking details and contact information.

“Forms can be obtained from the Public Treasury Department, Freeport Office or requested by email. All payments will be made by direct deposit as of July 2020, and vendors will receive an email notification when funds are transferred to their bank accounts.”