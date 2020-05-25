More People Manage To Fly Back Home

MORE than 100 Bahamian citizens and residents returned to the country on a repatriation flight from the United States on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

One hundred and thirty-five nationals and residents, as well as three infants, were on board.

The Bahamasair flight, which originated in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, first touched down in Grand Bahama, where 60 people disembarked. Afterwards it flew to New Providence, where the remainder of those on board disembarked.

Fourteen of these returnees are now at a government quarantine facility in Grand Bahama while 42 are at a quarantine facility in New Providence.

According to a press release, the consul-general and staff members of the Bahamas Consulate in Miami were present at the airport in Fort Lauderdale to monitor the process until the flight departed.

“Also present were two doctors from the Ministry of Health who verified the COVID-19 test results,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. “Returning nationals and residents were met in Grand Bahama and New Providence by government officials, inclusive of senior staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Health.

“All returning nationals and residents were taken to the government quarantine facilities in both Grand Bahama and New Providence, where assessments took place to determine who would be placed in quarantine and who would be permitted to self-quarantine.

“With respect to those placed in the government quarantine facilities, there are 14 persons in the Grand Bahama facility and 42 in the New Providence facility, respectively,” the ministry said.

This comes after another group of residents and nationals flew in from the US last Thursday.

Other Bahamian nationals and residents who are displaced abroad and wish to return home should send their full contact information in The Bahamas (address and phone number) in advance to the Ministry of Health at covid19travel@bahamasogov.bs.

This will enable the Ministry of Health to make an early determination regarding full quarantine or self-quarantine. If the determination cannot be done in advance, people will be placed automatically in a government quarantine facility.

If nationals and residents plan to return home on Bahamasair, the COVID-19 test result should also be sent in advance of the travel date to covid19@bahamasair.com, the ministry said.

“Nationals and residents are also reminded to register with the nearest Bahamas overseas office and to listen out for flight details should they become available. The addresses of the overseas offices can be found at mofa.gov.bs.”