24-Year-Old Accused Of Sex With Minor

By FARRAH JOHNSON

A 24-year-old man was arraigned in Magistrate’s Court yesterday accused of having sexual intercourse last week with a minor.

Daniel Williams appeared before Magistrate Andrew Forbes charged with two counts of unlawful sexual intercourse after he was accused of having sex with a 15-year-old girl on May 20 and 21.

Williams was not required to enter a plea and the case was adjourned to July 30 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment.

Bail was denied and the defendant was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in the interim.

Williams has a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.