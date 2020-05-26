Massive Search For Escaped Suspect

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A massive search continues in Grand Bahama for a suspect following his break-out and escape from the Eight Mile Rock Police Station over the weekend.

Superintendent of Police Terecita Pinder told The Tribune police still have not found 27-year-old Anthony Lee, aka Shaquille Aamal Lewis, of Jamaica, and Jones Towns, EMR, since he escaped police custody.

Supt Pinder declined to give details on how the suspect escaped from custody, but said: “We are still searching for him and efforts are still ongoing. We are using every available resource to try to find and locate him.”

Lee - who was arrested for fraud and possession of dangerous drugs – disappeared shortly after 8pm on Saturday and has been on the run for the past 48 hours now.

When contacted on Sunday, one resident of Jones Town who did not wish to be identified said that her children had recalled hearing gunshots near the police station on Saturday evening.

Police had launched a manhunt in the Eight Mile Rock area, however, there has seen no trace of the suspect.

The suspect is about 5ft, 10 inches tall of slim build, weighs 175lbs, with dark brown eyes and dark brown complexion. He speaks with a Bahamian accent.

Ms Pinder had warned that harbouring and aiding a fugitive is an offence and that anyone caught assisting Lee evade capture could be arrested and prosecuted.

Police are appealing to anyone with information that can assist them in locating the suspect to call Central Detective Unit at 350-3106/12, 919, 911, or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS(8477) in New Providence or 1-242-300-8477 in the Family Islands.