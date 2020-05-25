New Relief Flight For Returnees

By EARYEL BOWLEG

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMASAIR is set to put on another COVID-19 relief flight from Fort Lauderdale, Florida to Nassau this Friday for Bahamian citizens and residents. The flight is scheduled to leave Fort Lauderdale at 2pm.

The airline said the flight is only for returning citizens, residents, and those holding a valid work permit. “Bahamasair also advises that persons wishing to travel from New Providence to Fort Lauderdale can confirm bookings on the outbound flight scheduled to leave Nassau on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 10am. Both flight legs are currently available for booking on our website www.bahamasair.com,” the airline said in a press release.

The ticket price is $150, but existing Bahamasair tickets will be accepted and travel dates can be changed without penalty.

Bahamasair highlighted established protocols must be followed for those people wanting to travel.

This comes after more than 100 Bahamian citizens and residents returned to the country on a repatriation flight from the United States on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

One hundred and thirty-five nationals and residents, as well as three infants, were on board.

The Bahamasair flight, which originated in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, first touched down in Grand Bahama, where 60 people disembarked. Afterwards it flew to New Providence, where the remainder of those on board disembarked.

Fourteen of these returnees are now at a government quarantine facility in Grand Bahama while 42 are at a quarantine facility in New Providence, officials said on Sunday.

According to a press release, the consul-general and staff members of the Bahamas Consulate in Miami were present at the airport in Fort Lauderdale to monitor the process until the flight departed.

Another group of Bahamians and residents returned to the country last Thursday.