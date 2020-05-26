Rebuilding Work Getting Back In Full Swing, Says Dra Chairman

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

DISASTER Reconstruction Authority Chairman John-Michael Clarke said yesterday officials are working to get “back in full swing” to assist with the relief and rebuilding efforts on Abaco and Grand Bahama and speed up the process of reconstruction.

This comes more than a month after the DRA suspended face-to-face services amid the COVID-19 pandemic, causing operations on the storm-impacted islands to slow down.

Noting that officials are hoping to make up for the time lost, Mr Clarke said plans are already being made for workers to return to Abaco to assist with the construction of domes.

Mr Clarke added that officials are hoping to install some 30 domes in Grand Bahama and nearly 200 in Abaco in the weeks ahead.

“I’ve spoken to some persons and they’ve already started to consult with their physicians and the like,” he said.

“Some persons I want to get back either this week, but no later than next week, because our project manager is actually on the ground in Abaco doing active assessment of the cays and the mainland to determine the status of all our project works so when contractors are back in full swing, they can be properly directed.

“We have plans to complete another 178 (domes) in Abaco and then we want to put another 20, I think, in Grand Bahama.”

He continued: “…So, we are planning to get back in full swing - everything that we’re doing (and) all of our work. Home repairs, we’re trying to accelerate the home repairs. We’re trying to accelerate the erection of the domes and all of this behind the backdrop against COVID-19.”

However, it is not clear when those domes will be completed on the islands, with Mr Clarke telling The Tribune the matter is dependent on several factors like the resumption of domestic travel to Grand Bahama. The island, which has had eight confirmed COVID-19 cases, has not been given the green light to resume commercial activity like Abaco and other Family Islands islands with no COVID-19 cases.

However, Mr Clarke said once the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, officials will send construction crews in to assist with the relief efforts on the islands.

Other challenges experienced by the DRA, according to Mr Clarke, is the lack of building materials on the islands.

“What we’ve now discovered is that building materials and some of their shipments have been delayed so apart from labour shortages, there have been material shortages that we’re trying to overcome,” he said.

“ So all of these things are impacting our ability to work in a manner that we want to work. As far as we’re able we want to expedite the construction with the domes. We are actively coming up with alternatives to get the domes and stuff done.”

Mr Clarke said material shortages have also impacted the operations of the DRA’s Small Home Repair Programme.

Earlier this month, NEMA officials noted that nearly 3,000 home-owners have completed full registration for the DRA’s post-Dorian small home repair programme.

“Like I said, we’ve been made to understand that there have been material shortages but we are trying to work out solutions for that,” he said.

In addition to helping victims purchase much-needed building supplies, Mr Clarke said yesterday the DRA also wants to assist victims in getting their homes electrified.

He said: “If you are a residential home owner and the Ministry of Works is telling you that you need to upgrade outlets and circuits in your house for your bathrooms and bedrooms, the DRA through its Small Home Repair programme, if you apply, the DRA can provide assistance for you to have those things done.

“We want (people) to apply so we can get some idea of who needs electrical upgrades and put the appropriate resources in place.”