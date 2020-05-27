The Budget: Govt Revenues Set For $900m Drop, Tax Relief Measures Introduced

DEPUTY Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest revealed today that there will be a $900m drop in government revenues resulting in a national deficit of $1.3 billion by June next year, brought on by Hurricane Dorian and the COVID-19 pandemic.
But, delivering the government’s 2020/21 Budget Communication in the House of Assembly, Mr Turnquest said there will be no increase in taxes or public sector layoffs.
Also from the 2020/21 Budget:
• Government will allocate over $120 million to continue and expand the Tax Credit/Tax Deferral programme to provide cash directly to businesses to fund their payroll expenses to help keep people employed. $85 million will be allocated to the social safety net.
• Reductions across government ministries include the elimination of: red plate vehicles to ministers in order to utilise them in other areas of the public service; all international travel – except in essential circumstances; the practice of The House of Assembly providing breakfast and lunch.
• The Special Economic Recovery Zone (Relief Order) 2019 will be extended to December 2020, which will include all concessions currently available to the qualifying islands. For the period January 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021, the concessions will be extended to cover building materials only.
• Economic support measures include $48 million for continued unemployment assistance; $17 million in increased social welfare spending and a temporary incremental monthly increase of $50.00 in the Old Age Pension; $20 million in contingency funding allocation for Public Health Sector Support; $30 million to expand the business support and continuity loan programme for Bahamian entrepreneurs and small businesses.
• Discussions have begun with the relevant unions for the pausing of all increments to permanent and pensionable civil servants, as well as temporarily suspending salary increases and deferring salary increases attendant to promotion exercises.
• The Government will provide for a ‘back-to-school’ VAT holiday on school supplies, clothing and select food items for the two weeks leading to the reopening of schools.
• There will be a reduction in duty for the agriculture and fisheries industry; farming equipment for the use of backyard farming; building materials and Personal Protective Equipment items.
• The tax-free transfer of land will be expanded where there is no change in beneficial ownership, with the approval of the VAT Controller.
Comments
thps 2 hours, 49 minutes ago
interesting and a lot to take in.
First thoughts and let not fool our selves taxes will go up not now but later. The most expensive things are free. We will pay for the borrowing, we're just not paying for it in taxes now. Eventually, the bills will come due. That is unless we get an economic boom like never seen before.
I mentioned before we are always a hurricane or two away from blowing through any fiscal consolidation plans. I do wonder if the budgets account for these. Unlike pandemics, hurricanes are a way of life.
I mentioned before between 2019/20 and 20/21 we'll borrow about 2b dollars. Im still surprised that they didn't get those test kits as they were deemed too expensive. I assume those very kits will help this entire process and probably save in the long run.
Tax holidays are interesting concepts. I do wonder if a better approach would be to take an allotted amount and target those who need it for school shopping. Broad tax holidays mean people are can easily afford it and can pay the tax also get a break. So then govt loses revenue and helps those who also don't need it and get you later by increasing something else or cutting something else down the line.
like the statements on getting SOEs more independent financially. I do hope there SOE and other restraint measures work. We have however been hearing about this for years. If we don't get a hold of many of our spending issues other structural issues we're never going to be able to work our way out of jams.
Best of luck to our Bahamaland.
TalRussell 2 hours, 17 minutes ago
Not only will there be zero cuts to the government's workforce body count, payroll, and benefits - which just happens to include the paycheques,travel, and entertainment allowances and benefits of the colony's 35 multimillion Imperialists' House elected redcoat MPs.
All this was missed by the media sources flown into Abaco on Friday to observe the government's fake funeral service of the unknown 55 dead...who conveniently out of their sworn redcoats' party loyalty never did bother have road traveled over to capture for themselves how the Abaco Domes have become the submerged shelter at home flood zone for theHurricane Dorian families victims.
All this fakeness and flooding was done whilst under the armed, watchful eyes the colony's constabulary and Marines whilst residents have become submerged knee-high deep under flooding waters.
All this carried out under the watch of the South and North Abaco House elected MP's/cabinet redcoat members who had promised that Abaco's 250 Domes, costing $10 million were to be constructed to stand 12 feet high. Nod once for yeah, Twice for no?
hj 1 hour, 1 minute ago
Interesting,none of the politicians found it proper to reduce their salaries even by a small percentage. I guess we should be thankful to them for borrowing more money,which will be paid by all Bahamians. Not to mention of course the huge public service sector that continues to get paid in full.
