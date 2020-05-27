Cruise Line Pushes Back Nassau, Freeport Return

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line yesterday warned passengers its “onboard experience may look a little different” after it announced a further delay in resuming voyages to this nation.

The Palm Beach-based operator said the Grand Celebration will restart sailings to Freeport on July 25, while the Grand Classica will only resume service to Nassau on October 2. These dates, especially the ones for the Grand Classica, represent a major revision to those announced as recently as late April as the company moves to reduce onboard capacity by 40 percent.

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line said previously that voyages would resume on June 13 for Grand Celebration, and on July 10 with the Grand Classica. However, the further delay is somewhat understandable given that the prime minister recently said The Bahamas planned to re-open its borders for international travel “on or before July 1”, with the latest dates falling into line with that deadline.

“As things begin to return to normal after months of quarantine, we can all use a quick getaway. When we return, our onboard experience may look a little different to our guests,” said Oneil Khosa, Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line’s chief executive.

“The wellness of our passengers and crew members remains our top priority and, as such, passengers can expect enhanced sanitisation procedures from embarkation to disembarkation so that they can enjoy a relaxing, safe, stress-free getaway. We look forward to welcoming everyone onboard soon.”

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line’s cruise and stay programme, which lets guests extend their stay in The Bahamas for up to four nights at one of the company’s resort partners, will also be available for bookings beginning on October 2.

The company is also implementing a variety of new processes to ensure the health and safety of all passengers and crew. The new measures include protocols for guest accommodations; common areas onboard the ships; recreational facilities; and food hygiene.

Besides the 40 percent reduction in onboard capacity that will be achieved through limiting the number of in-use staterooms, Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line said elevators will be disinfected every two hours while common areas and facilities will be cleaned ten times’ daily to combat COVID-19. Tour bus capacity will be reduced by 50 percent, with an extensive and wide-ranging cleaning programme implemented across all operations.