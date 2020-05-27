Police Arrest Suspect Over Home Rape Claim

By EARYEL BOWLEG

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

POLICE in New Providence have arrested a man suspected of raping a woman in her home on Monday.

According to a police report, the Royal Bahamas Police Force received a complaint sometime around 7.20pm on Monday by a woman alleging that she was raped while at her residence on Cowpen Road.

An officer visited the scene and conducted inquiries where it was revealed that the suspect was known to and identified by the victim. A short time later, the man was located and arrested by police. Investigations are ongoing.

During a Carol Harbour home invasion in February, a woman was sexually assaulted by one of several robbers that forced their way into her home. This incident came after a similar one happened to another woman on Marshall Road back in January.



There were 37 reports of rape in 2019 — a decrease from 55 incidents in 2018. Last year also saw seven reports of attempted rape and 97 reports of unlawful sexual intercourse, representing a drop from 11 and 113 respectively in 2018.