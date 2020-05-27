Tornado Races In To Cause Trouble

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@ttribunemedia.net

A TORNADO touched down in Deadman’s Reef, Grand Bahama early Tuesday morning, causing major roof damage to at least three homes and knocking down utility poles and power lines in the area.

No fatalities or injuries were reported, an official said.

The severe weather system also caused a lot of flooding leaving many roads underwater. Crews from GB Power Company were busy clearing away damaged poles and lines to restore power.

Cristian Palacious, the administrator for West Grand Bahama, told The Tribune: “Residents there reported that they had experienced it shortly after midnight last night.

“We had major roof damage to three homes, two were occupied and one was unoccupied. A lot of power lines and poles also came down.

“There are a lot of roads flooded due to the amount of rain and which are still not passable in regular vehicles.”

With regards to power restoration, Ms Palicious indicated GB Power had immediately dispatched crews to the area to restore down poles and power lines.

“GB Power responded immediately and was able to restore to most areas,” she added, explaining that restoration work was hampered due to rainy conditions.

Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe, MP for West Grand Bahama, said she was grateful that no one was hurt.

“Tornados are known to be very devastating…we are grateful that there were no injuries as a result of the activity. There was, however, flooding in the area as usual during inclement weather,” she said.

“Social Services and the Disaster Reconstruction Authority are both responding to the turn of events in an effort to render assistance.”