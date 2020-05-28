Man Fined For $150 Assault

By FARRAH JOHNSON

A 42-year-old man was ordered to pay another man $150 after shoving him and causing him to hit his head during an argument earlier this week.

Ronnie Joseph appeared before Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans charged with assaulting Gylano Alexandre on May 25. He pleaded guilty and was ordered to compensate Mr Alexandre $150 for his injuries.

During the hearing, Joseph told the magistrate that he and Mr Alexandre lived in the same yard and that Mr Alexandre had a drinking problem. Joseph said that the argument started while Mr Alexandre was intoxicated and claimed that he had come up to him calling him names.

Joseph insisted that he told Mr Alexandre that he “wasn’t on his run,” but said Mr Alexandre continued to provoke him so he ended up “shoving him hard”. He said this caused Mr Alexandre to fall and hit his head on a rock. Joseph said after the incident, he went to sleep.

He said he was awakened by officers knocking on his door because Mr Alexandre had filed a formal complaint against him claiming he had “chapped him.” He said at the time, the officer gave them an opportunity to “squash the argument,” but Mr Alexandre insisted that he wanted to take him to court.

In response, Magistrate Vogt-Evans ordered Joseph to pay the complainant compensation.