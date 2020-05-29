Arawak Cay, Potter's Cay Vendors Anxious To Resume Operations

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

VENDORS at Arawak Cay and Potter’s Cay Dock say they are anxious to resume operations and are hoping to be given the “green light” soon to conduct business as it’s “unfair” that more businesses are allowed to operate, while their establishments remain closed.

This comes after Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced on Thursday that the country is advancing to stage three of the government’s reopening plan from the COVID-19 lockdown, which allows non-essential storefront businesses to open with essential staff.

However, he added that restaurants, except for curbside and deliveries, and cultural entertainment facilities will remain closed on New Providence, Grand Bahama and Bimini.

Questioned about the re-opening of Arawak Cay restaurants, Dr Minnis said the government is still reviewing the dates for when Arawak Cay restaurant establishments will be allowed to re-open.

He said: “We’re looking at that now so hopefully Fish Fry can engage in delivery services, but we also know the challenges restaurants will have in a closed environment and we’re also looking at the possibility of having outside cafes so we can have them spaced out.”

Speaking to The Tribune yesterday, the operations manager at Arawak Cay, Paul Willie, said while Arawak vendors are anxious to return to work, officials must be assured by government that it has been deemed safe to re-open.

In view of this, he said officials are working out safety protocols for when the popular hub will be allowed to resume operations.

“The vendors are anxious to return and the authorities are anxious to have Arawak Cay reopen but there are some protocols that must take place and also, there’s some steps that the vendors have to do too to help with the protocols,” he told The Tribune on Friday.

“When we re-open it’s not going to be business as usual. There are some protocols that must take place – wearing of your mask and serving with your gloves, etc. Even with the hours, the hours are going to have to change (and) these protocols will be enforced.

Asked yesterday if there were any concerns expressed by vendors about not returning to Fish Fry given the economic uncertainty due to COVID-19, Mr Willie replied “no”.

This comes months after the government ordered the closure of all non-essential businesses and the Fish Fry at Arawak Cay and the stalls at Potter’s Cay in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

However, in view of the Prime Minister’s recent announcements, some vendors say it’s “unfair” that non-essential businesses along with restaurant operators have been allowed to open amid the COVID-19 pandemic while their businesses still remain closed.

The owner of Bangs at Potter’s Cay, Edward McPhee, told The Tribune on Friday: “We feel left out because we are Bahamians as well and…I really feel that something should be done about it because after all, we’re self-employed people and we need to make some funds to accommodate our families and self.

“It’s not fair because the Chinese could open and other restaurants could open why can’t we and all the non-essential businesses have the privilege of opening now and still no Potters Cay or Arawak Cay.”

With no income coming in due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Mr McPhee said trying to make ends meet has been a daily struggle.

“It’s been rough,” he said. “I thank God for family and friends who would help you out a bit, but it’s been rough especially when you can’t go out there to make your own hustle.”

In the House of Assembly on Thursday, Agriculture Minister Michael Pintard said he expects vendors at Arawak Cay to reopen within two weeks.

Having been out of work for several months, Mr McPhee said if the government were to re-open Potter’s Cay in the next two weeks, he would be extremely grateful.

“It would give us some time to prepare and allow us to get ready but hopefully, it would resume,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Willie added: “If he said two weeks, then two weeks but if the virus continues to spread then everything gets thrown back. We just have to be patient and allow the process to go through.

“Potters Cay especially have been suffering for quite some time now and we need to get this problem rectified so that we can start earning a living so we would want to go out and help ourselves."