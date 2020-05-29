Churches Opening Up

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

THE Bahamas Christian Council expressed pleasure yesterday at relaxed protocols that allow sanctuary worship beginning next month, stressing churches are capable of enforcing COVID-19 social distancing and proper hygiene protocols.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced in the House of Assembly that church leaders, under certain protocols, can accept their members into sanctuaries for worship as of Saturday, June 6.

BCC President Bishop Delton Fernander, whose term ended in April 2020 but was asked to stay on to complete negotiations with the competent authority to reopen churches, said he is happy to have completed those talks successfully.

“First of all it was my honour to be asked by the Council to lead them through these negotiations although my term ended in April,” Bishop Fernander said. “They asked me to continue until June 2 through these difficult negotiations. They were challenging, but we were able to communicate clearly with the competent authority, our abilities and our standards and the protocols that we were imposing on ourselves as a church.

“On that communication we were able to move to this stage where churches can open. The same protocols we have for the Family Island churches. So we will begin our PSAs over the holiday weekend where we can prepare our churches in the last remaining islands on how to prepare themselves to receive members if they choose.”

Effective Saturday, June 6, worship services are permitted in sanctuaries in New Providence, Grand Bahama and all Family Islands on Saturday and Sunday, 7 am – 1 pm following strict protocols.

The protocols dictate that the church is responsible for providing hand sanitizer at the entrance to the building; people must sit six feet apart, except if they are from the same immediate household; all persons must wear masks covering their nose and mouth; churchgoers are to remain in or at their seats; Sunday School is not permitted and communion may be held using disposable cups while distributors must wear a mask covering their nose and mouth and gloves. Churches must also exercise proper hygiene and sanitization measures.

The government has also said there will be one offering station and offering baskets should not be passed around.

Those that are in high-risk categories are asked not to attend service; this includes those aged 65 and over and those with comorbidities.

According to Bishop Fernander, the Council is aware that all churches will not open despite the relaxations. He said some of them have to wait on their international organisations to give them the green light to open.

“Some of them are still waiting on denominational protocols,” he continued. “Some of them are going to just inch their way into sanctuary worship, but they will have that availability if they choose and many will. Many will open up and go into sanctuary worship and there will be those who choose to have a mixture of sanctuary worship and drive in worship.”

Up to the time of The Tribune’s interview, Bishop Fernander had not spoken to the entire membership of the Christian Council, but was certain “everybody is cautious but happy”.

The Christian Council gives two terms for each president. On Tuesday, the Council will decide if they want Bishop Fernander for a second term or they will elect a new president. Bishop Fernander said, either way, he is happy to have served and is thankful for those who have worked with him.