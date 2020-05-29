Elderly Woman Raped At Home

AN elderly woman was raped in her home by a male assailant Wednesday night, police said.

According to a police report, the incident took place around 11pm when a man entered the woman’s home in eastern New Providence.

Police did not provide further details, only saying the suspect “sexually assaulted an elderly female” in the home. Police did not give the woman’s age.

This is the second rape reported this week.

Earlier this week, police in New Providence said they arrested a man suspected of raping a woman in her home on Monday.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force received a complaint sometime around 7.20pm on Monday by a woman alleging that she was raped while at her residence on Cowpen Road.

An officer visited the scene and conducted inquiries where it was revealed that the suspect was known to and identified by the victim. A short time later, the man was located and arrested by police. Investigations are ongoing.

During a Carol Harbour home invasion in February, a woman was sexually assaulted by one of several robbers that forced their way into her home. This incident came after a similar one happened to another woman on Marshall Road back in January.

There were 37 reports of rape in 2019 — a decrease from 55 incidents in 2018. Last year also saw seven reports of attempted rape and 97 reports of unlawful sexual intercourse, representing a drop from 11 and 113 respectively in 2018.