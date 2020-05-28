Families Warned Over Killer Toads

By EARYEL BOWLEG

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE MINISTRY of Environment is doing an inspection after reports surfaced on social media of an invasive and toxic species of toad reappearing on Bahamian soil.

Scott Johnson, who identified himself on his Facebook page as a Bahamas National Trust (BNT) worker, reported the discovery of the cane toad in west New Providence. He explained he was prompted after several calls from concerned residents in the area. The cane toad releases toxins that are harmful to humans and can kill small animals.

“I went to visit the area and came to a pond where between 30-40k cane toad eggs were found and 12 juveniles were caught, although I am sure that there are possibly hundreds of juveniles hopping around out west,” he said.

“This is alarming, not just because cane toads are highly adaptive and invasive animals but because they are poisonous, producing a potent bufotoxin that can kill. . .animals... like your pets. I am advising all landscaping companies to properly inspect all of your vehicles and equipment for cane toad ‘stowaways’.

“If the proper measures are not taken, these animals will disperse and continue moving east and the rainy weather is only going to assist them with their spread. I am sure no one wants to see a 6-10 inch toad in their yards, greeting them at their front door.”

Department of Environmental Health Senior Environmental Officer Dr Rhianna Neely-Murphy said the ministry is aware of reports of cane toad sightings. She said the ministry is dealing with the matter internally and devising a plan of action.

“This will be the second time we would’ve been dealing with the cane toad at this level. We’re having reports from them. What we have to do is actually go in and collect the toads, remove them from the environment, remove the eggs from the environment and do our best to secure the area,” she said.



“..Now, we’re going out to go and do an inspection ourself to see what is out there to make sure that the plan we are coming up with will be effective one.”

Back in August 2013, the toad was spotted by a resident of Lyford Cay. The individual notified the BNT and the identified toad was captured and killed. Then Minister of the Environment Kenred Dorsett previously told The Tribune there were still sightings and possible breeding within the Lyford Cay pond.

Dr Neely-Murphy informed the creature’s toxins affect the heart’s rhythm, but it is not fatal to humans for most part. It is mostly a threat to small animals such as dogs and cats.

She advised: “The toxins that cane toads release, they are harmful when touched. We will of course advise the general public not to interact with the animals unless they have special training with dealing with them.”

She urged the public to contact the ministry if they have questions or if they spot cane toads.

“We ask that the general public please reach out to the Ministry of the Environment. The Bahamas is a very wide and a very long mass of land and ocean to police and we cannot be everywhere at once. If you come across environmental issues, please do not assume that the Ministry of the Environment is aware of what’s going on - please let us know,” she said.



When contacted, BNT Executive Director Eric Carey said he could not comment up to press time.