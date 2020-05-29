Gbpa Donation Helps Restore Grand Bahama Public Library

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

THE only public lending library on Grand Bahama is undergoing restoration after being severely damaged by Dorian, thanks to more than $250,000 from the Grand Bahama Port Authority.

The Sir Charles Hayward Library sustained flooding, which damaged the building's interior and destroyed its contents, including 8,000 books.

The money will assist with rebuilding, including mucking and gutting, renovation of the entire interior infrastructure, replacement of computer equipment, books, and other supplies.

The library has already undergone some renovation, but there is still significant work left to be completed, including replacing all the aluminium windows and entrance doors.

Geneva Rutherford, executive director of the Sir Charles Hayward Library, said restoration began last October and continued until its closure on March 20 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are so grateful to the GBPA for all they do for us and, by extension, the Freeport community. We simply wouldn’t exist without them. We’re also supported by a committed and engaged board, and by some of our island’s largest businesses. We’re thankful for their partnership as well,” she said.

Deann Seymour, chief financial officer (CFO) of GBPA, said they are pleased to assist with the restoration of the premises. “In addition, we provide ongoing building and grounds maintenance, and assist with the library’s bills to ensure the facility can continue to serve our community,” she added.

The library is a landmark in downtown Freeport and has been recognized numerous times by the Smithsonian. It was originally named after John Harvard, of Harvard University, and subsequently renamed Sir Charles Hayward Library, as it was under the GBPA’s patronage.

Mrs Rutherford said the library has played an integral part in the community, hosting school groups for lectures, field trips and research. She said it also provides services to adults on a walk-in basis who are looking for help with typing or copying.

“It’s heartbreaking not to be able to be there for our community, and we are very much looking forward to reopening and serving the children and adults of Grand Bahama once again,” she said.

Sarah St George, GBPA’s acting chairman said: “The library is one of the hallmarks of Freeport and cherished by children and adults alike. It provides important services to our schools and communities, and we must do what is necessary to get it back on its feet and operational again.

"There is still much to do with the completion of repairs, ordering, cataloguing and stocking new books, as well as readying the space for COVID-19 protocols. Mrs Rutherford and the library team are doing a fantastic job putting everything back together, as every single book had to be moved and wiped down, which is no easy task. With the support of their board and partners, GBPA will do what’s necessary to reinstate the facility’s services, and help return a sense of normalcy to Freeport’s children and families,” she said.