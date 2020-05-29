Ministry Remembers Alrae Ramsey And Dr Blair John On Anniversary Of Disappearance

THE one year anniversary of the disappearance of Alrae Ramsey and Dr Blair John in Italy was marked on Friday.

The two men's bodies were found days later, on June 4 and 5, after being pulled from the River Po in Turin.

Autopsies later revealed the two men had drowned - despite the mother of Dr John describing him as a strong swimmer. Questions continued to swirl around the events that led to the men's deaths.

On Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, marked the anniversary by remembering the pair, with Mr Ramsey having been a worker for the ministry.

In a statement, the ministry recalled the moment it got word that "Mr Alrae Ramsey, one of our own, had been reported as having been found in distressing circumstances. And mere moments later, the news reached us that he had passed" and how later "the same news reached us about Dr Blair John, his high school and college friend".

The Ministry added: "From that first notification, the entire Ministry became engaged with this disconcerting concern. The Government of The Bahamas has been and remains fully engaged in the investigation of the case, the outcome of which, to date, has not brought a sense of satisfaction or closure to the families, friends or to the Government. The Bahamas Government, through the engagement of an Italian Law Firm, continues to press the Italian Government for answers as to the cause of their untimely deaths.​

"On this day, we remember Alrae and appreciate that his life was short, but we know that he served his purpose in the grand scheme of things, particularly in the way he made an impression on his surroundings. His future with us was bright. To a person, we say that it was a privilege to have known him and to have worked with him."

The ministry also paid tribute to Dr John, saying: "Although his life was not immediately connected the Ministry, he and Alrae had many mutual friends in the ministry. Dr John will be remembered as a person who was God fearing and well-rounded, excelling not only in academics but also in sports on a national and international level. Both young men left a legacy of being gentlemen and scholars."

Members of the ministry met the men's mothers, Alrae's sister and Blair's father last week.

The statement added: "We take this opportunity to extend to both families our heartfelt condolences on a sad and painful anniversary.​ We will keep Alrae and Blair and their families in our thoughts always. We ask that all Bahamians and their friends to do likewise.​"

Ramsey, a foreign service officer on study leave in Vienna, was reportedly in Turin on a break. He and his friend, John, were staying at a bed and breakfast establishment at Via la Loggia 2 in Turin.

John, a 28-year-old Saint Mary’s University graduate student, was there to attend a psychology conference.

The men both attended the same high school, Saint Augustine’s College in New Providence.