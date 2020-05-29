Rotary Clubs Give Helping Hand To Children Displaced By Dorian

CHILDREN displaced by Hurricane Dorian from Abaco and Grand Bahama have been given a helping hand by the Rotary clubs of The Bahamas.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, children from the affected islands were taken to the Ranfurly Homes for Children – more than doubling the number of children already in residence.

Now, a donation of $100,000 has been given to the home from the Rotary Bahamas Disaster Relief Committee, with the cheque handed over on Wednesday.

In a statement, Rotary said: "The outpouring of support for Ranfurly since the September 2019 storm has been impressive – a response for which there is immeasurable gratitude.​

"The pandemic, another disaster, unfortunately, presents increased challenges in providing care for the most vulnerable of the vulnerable."

A Ranfurly spokesperson said: “On behalf of the board, staff and children, we are so grateful for [Rotary’s] donation. This is our second major crisis in eight months. Our challenges from Hurricane Dorian continue. With so many children, our bills are mounting and giving is down with so many people affected by COVID-19. Our deepest gratitude to the Rotary Clubs of The Bahamas.”​

The chair of the Rotary committee, Bryan Knowles, said: “Rotary’s continued support of the Ranfurly Homes for Children addresses three areas of Rotary International’s focus – education and literacy, community development and disaster response. Now, even more than ever, Ranfurly needs support to meet the increased care demand."​

Picture caption:

Rotary Bahamas Disaster Committee members presenting cheque to Ms. Alexandria Maillis-Lynch, President, Ranfurly Homes for Children. Photo: Sophie Ann Emma Cancino