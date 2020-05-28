Threats To Pm Probed By Police

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT



ts-cartwright@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are investigating a video of an Abaco man who made threats against the Prime Minister and the MP for Central and South Abaco, according to Minister of National Security Marvin Dames.

The video, filled with expletives, shows an Abaco man on a boat expressing his displeasure about Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis’ actions towards Abaco and its residents. It is being circulated on social media.

“Minnis. Hubert Minnis. . . There is one thing I want you to know,” the man said on the video. “You are a piece of ----. You did not help your black brothers and black sisters or no one in The Bahamas. I think, and plenty people will back me up on this, you should be shot with ----. You are no good. You did not help no one in The Bahamas. You came to Abaco and begged for our vote and we gave it to you, along with James (Albury) and the one from North (Darren Henfield) and you let our people suffer.”

Speaking at a press conference highlighting a local neighbourhood watch group receiving an award in the US, Mr Dames warned Bahamians to be responsible when using social media.

“The police are very much aware,” Mr Dames said of the circulating video. “Unfortunately, this is the new media. We are seeing a lot of activity like that on social media. We are just asking Bahamians to think before you speak because the police will certainly be watching. When people send me stuff on social media that they feel are of some concern, that the police ought to look into, I will immediately send it on to the police. Bahamians as a whole, we have to be more responsible in our use of social media.”

Mr Dames said he did not watch the entire video, but he knows the police are aware of it and are dealing with it.

“We have a saying in Abaco, ‘I’d like to meet you in the Pine Yard,’” said the man on the video as he continued his threat. “And guess what? Only one of us will come out. Me or you! You left the people of Abaco, and of The Bahamas, for years suffer. Everything what’s been going on, no one wants to stand up to you, but I tell you what, you text me a place and a time to meet you and bring James (Albury). Let it be two on one and I guarantee you one thing, it will be only one person to leave the Pine Yard.”

Mr Dames said social media use should be managed responsibly.

“This is our way of communicating nowadays, but it doesn’t change the fact that we have to be responsible in the things that we put out there and the things that we say,” Mr Dames continued. “We have to ensure that we are not making threats towards citizens, we are not breaking the law because the police will find you. They will find you and they will make you accountable.”

He also said the government does not want to take away any one’s rights and liberties, but instead wants citizens to be responsible.