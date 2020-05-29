Woman Injured In Daylight Shooting

A WOMAN is in hospital after being shot in broad daylight on Thursday.

At about noon on Thursday, a group of people were sitting in a yard off Francis Avenue, Fox Hill, when a light blue vehicle approached, police said.

Officers said the occupants opened fire in the group's direction, hitting one woman.

The victim was taken to hospital, where she was said to be in stable condition.

Anyone who has any information is urged to contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, Crime stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station​.