Saturday Update: No New Cases Of Covid-19

The Ministry of Health reported on Saturday that there are no new confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The total number of confirmed cases stands at 102, with 48 of those recovered.
Three cases remain in hospital. There have been 2,091 tests.
