Woman Robbed Of Truck On East Bay Street

Police are searching for three men after an armed robbery early on Friday evening.

According to reports, a woman was parked in her 2017 silver Chevrolet Silverado truck on East Bay Street shortly after 5pm when a light blue Nissan Cube pulled in front of her with three men inside. One of the men left the car armed with a handgun then robbed her of her truck. Both vehicles left the area heading in an eastern direction.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have information that can assist with this investigation to contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, Crime stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or their nearest police station.