Sunday Update: No New Confirmed Cases Of Covid-19

The Ministry of Health reported on Sunday that there are no new confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The total amount of confirmed cases remains at 102 – with 49 of those recovered. Two cases are in hospital. There have been 2,101 tests.
