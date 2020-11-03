No Uptick In Visitors Expected This Week

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

LYNDEN Pindling International Airport does not anticipate any uptick in visitors this week or in the immediate future given the upcoming United States presidential election, according to a Nassau Airport Development Company official.

NAD’s vice president of marketing and communications Jan Knowles said LPIA welcomed seven flights on Sunday from destinations including Miami, Ft Lauderdale, Toronto, Houston, Newark and New Jersey working with airline partners American Airlines, Jet Blue Airlines, United Airlines, Air Canada and Silver Airways.

The country’s borders have been open since July, but on Sunday relaxed travel rules eliminating the need for a 14-day quarantine on arrival came into effect.

“The airport has been open continuously since July when The Bahamas resumed welcoming international visitors. Airport operations on Sunday were consistent with what LPIA has seen over the past few weeks and we do not anticipate any uptick in visitors this week or in the immediate future given the upcoming United States presidential elections,” she explained.

“The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism (MOTA) has wisely not commenced any marketing campaigns to stimulate demand given all of the election advertising and noise.

“The MOTA plans to launch its marketing campaign in earnest following the elections and thereafter we hope to see the gradual uptick in visitors that would support the recovery of our tourism industry.”

The 2020 US election takes place today.

Tourism Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar announced on October 31 that the government scrapped the COVID-19 antigen testing idea for travelers upon arrival in the country. However, COVID-19 rapid antigen testing on day five of a person’s visit, unless departing on day five, will need to be done.

Those entering the country will have to present a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test no older than five days.

It was previously announced that starting November 1, travellers entering the country would no longer have to go into mandatory 14-day quarantine.