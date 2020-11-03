Police: Some Businesses Are Not Abiding By Rules

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

COMMISSIONER of Police Paul Rolle said his men are aware of several businesses not adhering to curbside regulations and others breaking social distance or mask wearing protocols.

Although the police chief did not have a figure for the number of businesses guilty of these infractions, he told The Tribune police dealt with a number of businesses over the last week.

“They were getting citations. We issued citations,” he said, adding a couple of the establishments were in New Providence and a few in the Family Islands.

“There were a couple that were not adhering to curbside and then there was one I think... a couple not adhering to social distancing - permitting persons to (not) be wearing masks.”

He said police are on the streets checking businesses and adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

“We just ask everybody to abide by the rules and where we find persons in breach, we will be taking actions against them and remember they could lose their license as well,” Commissioner Rolle said.

“We want people to carry on their business and to familiarise themselves with the provisions of the emergency orders.”

This revelation comes after many retailers have been vocal in objection to curbside rules as say their sales are suffering under the restrictions.

Last month, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced restrictions for Abaco and New Providence in Parliament. Retail sales were limited to only allowed by curbside sales or delivery except for food stores. Customers are not permitted to enter stores as relates to all other retail establishments.