Police Investigate Suspicious Death On Grand Bahama

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

GRAND Bahama police are investigating a suspicious death in the Deadman’s Reef area after a man’s body was found on Monday evening.

Supt Terecita Pinder reported that shortly after 6pm, police were called to a three-bedroom structure located in Section F of the Deadman’s Reef subdivision where they discovered the lifeless body of a man. The age and identity of the victim is being withheld at this time by police.

According to Supt Pinder, the body was in the decomposing stage of rigor mortis. Police believe foul play is involved and have classified the death as suspicious.

She said that an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

Investigations are continuing into the matter.