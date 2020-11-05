Beverage Manufacturer Expands Beyond Home

A home-based drinks provider is expanding to the Soldier Road Industrial Park after leasing premises from the Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation (BAIC).

Limeade Bahamas, which produces an all-natural flavour lime-based beverage, described as A taste of Bahamian pleasure, said it has grown sufficiently to move to the next phase of its evolution via a physical manufacturing location.

Its drinks are produced from a family recipe passed down to its chief executive, Joshua Miller, by his late father, Rudolph Miller. It uses limes indigenous to The Bahamas along with other natural fruit flavours to create the finished product. Mr Miller started the home-based business in 2012 to generate funds during the summer months.

Limeade Bahamas beverages come in six different flavours (lime, strawberry, ginger, peach, pineapple and mango). They are produced in three sizes (12 ounces; 20 ounces; and gallons) and are available at 150 locations including restaurants, schools, convenience stores and gas stations.