Editorial: Just In Time For Christmas

IT’S wonderful to report two pieces of good news today.

First of all, we’d like to say many thanks to Rupert Roberts, whose Super Value stores have been a stalwart part of ensuring this nation’s cupboards are kept stocked up throughout the COVID-19 battle.

Not content with that, he’s gone one step further to help those families who find their pockets empty because of the pandemic – and given $100,000 to help feed those in need. Well done, Mr Roberts, we salute you.

Meanwhile, Baha Mar is offering the best Christmas present we could ask for.

The resort is opening its doors again next month – and bringing with it a wave of rehiring, with 1,500 staff returning at first.

The reopening will run in phases – first the Grand Hyatt, then Rosewood, then SLS. It’s a safety first plan, with health protocols being put firmly in place, but it’s very much a sign that the economy is restarting.

Add to that the news that one particular vaccine trial might have a “small chance” of a jab ready by the end of the year, and things are looking up.

It is encouraging too to see the positive reaction from the president of the Bahamas Hotel Catering and Allied Workers Union – who cautioned workers to make sure they follow all the protocols that will be laid down to reopen safely.

As Darrin Woods said, “We want the employees to be safe and do whatever is necessary because we don’t want them walking around and spreading amongst themselves.”

May his words go to everyone’s ears – because that’s what we still all need to do. The numbers of new cases may be easing up but we should not ease up on our vigilance. Until that vaccine is available, we need to keep following the safety measures we should all know by now. Wear masks, keep your distance, wash hands, stay home except for essential journeys.

The end is not in sight yet – there’s a distance to go before we reach that – but it’s encouraging to get at least a glimpse of better days.

Value for vote

As we write this column, the US presidential election count goes on. Joe Biden is edging closer to victory, but there is a good chance as you read this that a final outcome has not been reached.

Instead, we see protests outside ballot counts, with supporters of the same party shouting “Stop the count” at one and “Count every vote” at another. There are lawsuits being filed and threats of lawsuits being made. There are premature claims of victory and bogus information being spread around social media. It’s all rather exhausting.

Thank goodness our elections here – which certainly have their flaws – are not such a circus as we see going on across the water.

There is one common factor in every election, however – every vote should count. In today’s Tribune, we include a supplement paying tribute to the war veterans of The Bahamas and to the members of the British Legion.

Too many people in this world have given their lives to ensure that your vote counts. Beware of anyone who tells you it shouldn’t.