Protest Over Resources

By EARYEL BOWLEG
Tribune Staff Reporter
ebowleg@tribunemedia.net
A GROUP of people protested outside of the House of Assembly yesterday, calling for more transparency regarding the country’s natural resources.
One of the protestors, former talk show host Lincoln Bain, called on the government to release all documents relating to the country’s natural resources, specifically aragonite mining.
Mr Bain said for far too long, Bahamians have been disadvantaged by “people we trust” and “we’ve been left out” while few people have benefited.
“You told us that we had no natural resources and we trusted you,” he said, while in Rawson Square. “We believed you and we thought all we could do is make up some beds and serve some drinks because we had nothing.
“We are calling on the government to open investigations in this country immediately... as it relates to natural resources, especially our aragonite.
“We call on the FNM, this administration, to release all documents as it relates to our natural resources. We want to see all the leases.
“The companies, according to the law, was supposed to release reports of what they have been mining. By law, we want to see these reports… You promised us transparency.”
Comments
proudloudandfnm 4 hours, 26 minutes ago
Not this stupid aragonite thing again....
In the real world its called sand. And it sells for 400 bucks a ton. Not exactly a money maker...
These people who keep biting the bait on this need to hush and go start their own mining operation. Lol. Then when they go broke this whole idiotic episode can just die out...
RealTalk 1 hour, 43 minutes ago
If it was not a 'money maker', why would you still be mining it after 40+ years?
If it was not a 'money maker', why invest tens of millions of dollars into equipment and labor?
If it was not 'money maker', why would you try to expand operations after 40+ years?
Just think about it. Don't assume everything on the internet is true. People lie, numbers don't.
SP 3 hours, 18 minutes ago
So they want the government to open investigations on "themselves" immediately??
Good luck with that!
Islangal1 3 hours, 18 minutes ago
When is election again? Every election there are major distractions then the bamboozle the people. I'm waiting for the PLP to jump on this bandwagon now, then get elected, then they sign off on the mining.
