Protest Over Resources

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A GROUP of people protested outside of the House of Assembly yesterday, calling for more transparency regarding the country’s natural resources.

One of the protestors, former talk show host Lincoln Bain, called on the government to release all documents relating to the country’s natural resources, specifically aragonite mining.

Mr Bain said for far too long, Bahamians have been disadvantaged by “people we trust” and “we’ve been left out” while few people have benefited.

“You told us that we had no natural resources and we trusted you,” he said, while in Rawson Square. “We believed you and we thought all we could do is make up some beds and serve some drinks because we had nothing.

“We are calling on the government to open investigations in this country immediately... as it relates to natural resources, especially our aragonite.

“We call on the FNM, this administration, to release all documents as it relates to our natural resources. We want to see all the leases.

“The companies, according to the law, was supposed to release reports of what they have been mining. By law, we want to see these reports… You promised us transparency.”