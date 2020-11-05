Sterling Names Environmental Overseer For $500m In Projects

Sterling Global Financial has named an environmental and operations project manager to help oversee more than $500m in resort and residential developments presently underway in The Bahamas.

Stacy Lubin will head environmental planning and management for the transformation of Paradise Island's Hurricane Hole Marina, and the adjoining Sterling Commons development, in addition to the full development of Montage Cay, a resort and residential community off the coast of Great Abaco.

“We are delighted to announce the appointment of Stacy Lubin to the growing team of specialists at Sterling Global Financial,” said David Kosoy, its chairman. “She brings a wealth of knowledge, particularly about the marine and coastal environments, and a strong commitment to guide Sterling Global Financial-funded developments along a course that protects and preserves the very features that make The Bahamas and our developments so desirable in the eyes of the world.”

Ms Lubin, who holds a bachelor’s degree in marine biology and coastal ecology from the University of Plymouth, and a master’s degree in sustainable environmental management, served with the BEST Commission (now the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection) for 13 years.

For the last five of those years she was the senior environmental officer. In 2018, she accepted a post at a major Bahamian resort and, when COVID-19 resulted in a longer-than-expected tourism lockdown, she was invited to consider the position at Sterling Global.

“Having had the privilege of working with Stacy in previous positions, I can only say that she brings a welcome balanced approach to the task at hand, finding solutions to allow much-needed development and growth with the equally important value of preserving or enhancing the natural environment,” said Khaalis Rolle, Sterling Global Advisory's president.

“Her skills in project and specific event management, environmental awareness, sustainability, policy analysis, strategic planning and research will be invaluable.”