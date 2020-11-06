0

Employers 'Do Not Have The Right' To See Medical Records Without Employee's Consent

HEALTH Minister Renward Wells.

As of Friday, November 6, 2020

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

HEALTH Minister Renward Wells said employers do not have the legal right to request medical records of employees without their written consent.

During a press conference on Friday he said this matter is among the “emerging concerns from the workplace” in the COVID-19 crisis.

He said employees have advised government officials that “some employers have asked them for proof that they can return to work if they were infected with COVID-19; and some have gone a step further and request employees to provide their medical records for their supervisor’s review.”

He said: “. . . an employer does not have the right to demand to see the results of an employee’s COVID-19 test without the employee’s expressed written consent. However, the employer can request a letter from the Minister of Health that verifies that the employee has been cleared to return to work.

“It is recommended that once the Ministry of Health has cleared a person from quarantine or isolation, no further testing is required for them to attend work. In such cases, an employee is issued a letter advising of their suitability to return to work. Such a letter will have a coat of arms, a file reference number, a valid signature from the physician in the national surveillance unit as the designee of the chief medical officer.”

Mr Wells’ comments came during a press conference on Friday afternoon. Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis is expected to have a national address on Sunday that would include a discussion of the most recent recommendations of health professionals.

“More than ever, there is a need to follow the COVID-19 preventative measures. New information also reveals that where possible, COVID-19 preventative measures should be applied in combination with other preventive measures,” Mr Wells said.

