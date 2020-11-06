Employers 'Do Not Have The Right' To See Medical Records Without Employee's Consent

By RASHAD ROLLE

HEALTH Minister Renward Wells said employers do not have the legal right to request medical records of employees without their written consent.

During a press conference on Friday he said this matter is among the “emerging concerns from the workplace” in the COVID-19 crisis.

He said employees have advised government officials that “some employers have asked them for proof that they can return to work if they were infected with COVID-19; and some have gone a step further and request employees to provide their medical records for their supervisor’s review.”

He said: “. . . an employer does not have the right to demand to see the results of an employee’s COVID-19 test without the employee’s expressed written consent. However, the employer can request a letter from the Minister of Health that verifies that the employee has been cleared to return to work.

“It is recommended that once the Ministry of Health has cleared a person from quarantine or isolation, no further testing is required for them to attend work. In such cases, an employee is issued a letter advising of their suitability to return to work. Such a letter will have a coat of arms, a file reference number, a valid signature from the physician in the national surveillance unit as the designee of the chief medical officer.”

Mr Wells’ comments came during a press conference on Friday afternoon. Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis is expected to have a national address on Sunday that would include a discussion of the most recent recommendations of health professionals.

“More than ever, there is a need to follow the COVID-19 preventative measures. New information also reveals that where possible, COVID-19 preventative measures should be applied in combination with other preventive measures,” Mr Wells said.